Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 512.8, up 4.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% drop in NIFTY and a 2.94% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 512.8, up 4.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Sun TV Network Ltd has dropped around 0.53% in last one month.