Sundaram Clayton acquires minor stake in power generating SPV

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Sundaram Clayton has acquired 1.63% of the equity share capital of Navia Two Power (Navia) for a total consideration of Rs. 1,16,280/-. Navia is special-purpose vehicle for the purpose of owning and operating a Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

