Newgen Software Tech bags Rs 14-cr ECM project from Malaysian bank

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Newgen Software Technologies has secured an international contract from a leading bank in Malaysia to provide end-to-end project management services for an enterprise content management (ECM) system.

The five-year contract is valued at RM 6,465,400.80 (approximately Rs 13.96 crore) and reinforces Newgens growing presence in international IT and project management services.

The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group or related companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Newgen Software Technologies is a global software company and is engaged in the business of software product development, including designing and delivering end-to-end software solutions covering the entire spectrum of software services from workflow automation to document management to imaging.