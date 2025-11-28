Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes soar at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

AIA Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 30911 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2777 shares

Timken India Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 November 2025.

AIA Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 30911 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2777 shares. The stock gained 0.62% to Rs.3,857.60. Volumes stood at 2408 shares in the last session.

Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 42928 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4074 shares. The stock slipped 0.89% to Rs.3,117.20. Volumes stood at 3031 shares in the last session.

Voltas Ltd clocked volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27497 shares. The stock lost 1.81% to Rs.1,371.70. Volumes stood at 7969 shares in the last session.

Life Insurance Corporation of India notched up volume of 3.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51400 shares. The stock slipped 0.13% to Rs.899.05. Volumes stood at 69806 shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd notched up volume of 5.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.78% to Rs.158.70. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 9.6-cr ECoR surveillance system contract

Sensex jumps 119 pts; metal shares advance

SEPC bags Rs 85-crore UAE contract for energy infrastructure upgrade

Muthoot Microfin raises Rs 450 via private placement of NCDs

Bandhan Bank to auction written-off and NPA portfolio worth Rs 6,931 crore

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story