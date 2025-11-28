Rail Vikas Nigam bags Rs 9.6-cr ECoR surveillance system contract

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Rail Vikas Nigam has secured a contract valued at Rs 9.6 crore from the East Coast Railway, a domestic entity, for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an IP-based video surveillance system.

According to RVNL, work on the project is scheduled to commence within 30 days of the contract issue date and is expected to be completed within 180 days thereafter.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity. The contract also does not fall under related-party transactions.

RVNL was declared the sole bidder for the project.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.