Sungold Capital standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Sales decline 9.68% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.68% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.560.62 -10 OPM %37.5033.87 -PBDT0.040.02 100 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.030.02 50

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

