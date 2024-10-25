Sungold Capital standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.68% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of Sungold Capital rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.68% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.560.6237.5033.870.040.020.040.020.030.02

