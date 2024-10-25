Sharda Cropchem reports consolidated net profit of Rs 42.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.77% to Rs 776.89 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem reported to Rs 42.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.77% to Rs 776.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 580.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.776.89580.7611.543.65114.6240.1345.52-33.8342.41-27.58

