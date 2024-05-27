Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sunil Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.84% to Rs 14.06 crore

Sunil Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.84% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.88% to Rs 2.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.75% to Rs 180.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 227.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.0616.51 -15 180.21227.40 -21 OPM %16.1510.78 -6.445.03 - PBDT0.790.81 -2 6.167.04 -13 PBT0.050.20 -75 3.754.94 -24 NP00.30 -100 2.243.44 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Eraaya Lifespaces reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Roselabs Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Prabhav Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Jayatma Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Pact Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Housing gains as Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 320 crore

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Panama Petrochem surges as Q4 PAT grows 20% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story