Sunil Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.84% to Rs 14.06 crore

Sunil Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.84% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.88% to Rs 2.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.75% to Rs 180.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 227.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

14.0616.51180.21227.4016.1510.786.445.030.790.816.167.040.050.203.754.9400.302.243.44

