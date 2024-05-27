Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 58.42% to Rs 1.60 crore

Net Loss of Jamshri Realty reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.42% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.56% to Rs 5.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.601.01 58 5.393.89 39 OPM %09.90 --13.91-23.65 - PBDT0.01-0.63 LP -2.22-3.44 35 PBT-0.28-0.77 64 -3.18-4.06 22 NP-0.33-0.80 59 -3.40-4.26 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

MRO-TEK Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hampton Sky Realty reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

B&amp;B Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Joy Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indiabulls Housing gains as Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 320 crore

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Panama Petrochem surges as Q4 PAT grows 20% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Vintage Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story