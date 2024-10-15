Sunteck Realty spurts as pre-sales jumps 33% YoY in Q2

Sunteck Realty jumped 7.71% to Rs 596.80 after the company said that it has recorded 32.66% increase in pre-sales to Rs 524 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 395 crore in Q2 FY24.The company's pre-sales are higher by 4.38% as compared with Rs 502 crore reported in Q1 FY25.
Collections for the second quarter aggregated to Rs 267 crore, up 24.77% YoY but down 21.93% QoQ.
Pre-sales and collections for first half of FY25 stood at Rs 1,026 crore (up 31.2% YoY) and Rs 502 crore (up 21.31% YoY), respectively.
Sunteck Realty (SRL) is one of India's leading luxury real‐estate developers. The company focuses on a city‐centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 22.78 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 6.74 crore posted in Q1 FY24.Revenue from operations surged to Rs 316.28 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 70.57 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
