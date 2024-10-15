Sunteck Realty spurts as pre-sales jumps 33% YoY in Q2

Sunteck Realty jumped 7.71% to Rs 596.80 after the company said that it has recorded 32.66% increase in pre-sales to Rs 524 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 395 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company's pre-sales are higher by 4.38% as compared with Rs 502 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

Collections for the second quarter aggregated to Rs 267 crore, up 24.77% YoY but down 21.93% QoQ.

Pre-sales and collections for first half of FY25 stood at Rs 1,026 crore (up 31.2% YoY) and Rs 502 crore (up 21.31% YoY), respectively.

Sunteck Realty (SRL) is one of India's leading luxury real‐estate developers. The company focuses on a city‐centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.