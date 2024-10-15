Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 235.3 points or 0.53% at 44864.03 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Wockhardt Ltd (up 5%), FDC Ltd (up 4.57%),Poly Medicure Ltd (up 3.47%),J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.4%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 3.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 2.88%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 2.83%), Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 2.53%), Ajanta Pharma Ltd (up 2.5%), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.17%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Themis Medicare Ltd (down 1.94%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 1.27%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 1.13%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 411.44 or 0.73% at 57043.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 61.01 points or 0.36% at 16794.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.6 points or 0.12% at 25157.55.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was up 44.91 points or 0.05% at 82017.96.

On BSE,1921 shares were trading in green, 1211 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News