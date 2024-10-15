Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Spikes 3.48%

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has lost 7.79% over last one month compared to 0.47% fall in BSE Teck index and 0.84% drop in the SENSEX

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd rose 3.48% today to trade at Rs 81.78. The BSE Teck index is up 0.54% to quote at 20049.6. The index is down 0.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PVR Inox Ltd increased 2.35% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd added 2.16% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 38.24 % over last one year compared to the 24.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp