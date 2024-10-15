Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd Spikes 3.48%

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has lost 7.79% over last one month compared to 0.47% fall in BSE Teck index and 0.84% drop in the SENSEX
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd rose 3.48% today to trade at Rs 81.78. The BSE Teck index is up 0.54% to quote at 20049.6. The index is down 0.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PVR Inox Ltd increased 2.35% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd added 2.16% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 38.24 % over last one year compared to the 24.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has lost 7.79% over last one month compared to 0.47% fall in BSE Teck index and 0.84% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10016 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 136.2 on 19 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 65.68 on 26 Oct 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News