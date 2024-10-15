Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 216.14 points or 0.5% at 43473.89 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 2.74%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 2.49%),Cyient Ltd (up 1.9%),Mastek Ltd (up 1.49%),Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 1.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coforge Ltd (up 1.05%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (up 0.99%), Mphasis Ltd (up 0.97%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 0.87%), and LTIMindtree Ltd (up 0.86%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 2.03%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.54%), and eMudhra Ltd (down 1.34%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 411.44 or 0.73% at 57043.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 61.01 points or 0.36% at 16794.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.6 points or 0.12% at 25157.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 44.91 points or 0.05% at 82017.96.

On BSE,1921 shares were trading in green, 1211 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

