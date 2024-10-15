Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Falls 0.82%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 2.57% over last one month compared to 2.61% fall in BSE Energy index and 0.84% drop in the SENSEX
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd lost 0.82% today to trade at Rs 284.15. The BSE Energy index is down 0.06% to quote at 12776.88. The index is down 2.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd decreased 0.59% and Panama Petrochem Ltd lost 0.56% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 49.75 % over last one year compared to the 24.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 2.57% over last one month compared to 2.61% fall in BSE Energy index and 0.84% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 47864 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 344.6 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 179.8 on 26 Oct 2023.
