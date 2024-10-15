Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Falls 0.82%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 2.57% over last one month compared to 2.61% fall in BSE Energy index and 0.84% drop in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd lost 0.82% today to trade at Rs 284.15. The BSE Energy index is down 0.06% to quote at 12776.88. The index is down 2.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd decreased 0.59% and Panama Petrochem Ltd lost 0.56% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 49.75 % over last one year compared to the 24.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

