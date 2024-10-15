Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 30.65 points or 0.47% at 6510.07 at 09:46 IST. Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.14%), SJVN Ltd (up 2.82%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.39%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.02%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 1.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.41%), CESC Ltd (up 1.12%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 1.06%), NLC India Ltd (up 0.99%), and K.P. Energy Ltd (up 0.94%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, EMS Ltd (down 1.02%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.76%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 0.38%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 411.44 or 0.73% at 57043.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 61.01 points or 0.36% at 16794.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.6 points or 0.12% at 25157.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 44.91 points or 0.05% at 82017.96.

On BSE,1921 shares were trading in green, 1211 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

