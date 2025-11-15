Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.38% to Rs 59.25 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery declined 25.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.38% to Rs 59.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.59.2574.427.115.193.403.631.001.630.690.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News