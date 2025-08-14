Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 18.03 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 16.67% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.0319.389.048.881.671.781.541.641.051.26

