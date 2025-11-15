Supra Pacific Financial Services standalone net profit rises 510.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.60% to Rs 21.78 crore

Net profit of Supra Pacific Financial Services rose 510.34% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 93.60% to Rs 21.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.7811.2551.2948.443.371.261.900.181.770.29

