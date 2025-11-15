Equilateral Enterprises standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1920.49% to Rs 24.65 crore

Net profit of Equilateral Enterprises rose 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1920.49% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.651.220-5.740.150.030.150.030.150.03

