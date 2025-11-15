Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.04% to Rs 1.51 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.04% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.511.0266.8949.020.200.070.170.040.130.03

