Supreme Industries standalone net profit rises 1.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 3007.88 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries rose 1.26% to Rs 314.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 3007.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2598.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.92% to Rs 1016.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 10134.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9201.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3007.882598.20 16 10134.209201.49 10 OPM %16.3218.49 -15.2813.04 - PBDT501.39487.89 3 1650.211273.82 30 PBT424.22415.79 2 1351.831010.43 34 NP314.48310.56 1 1016.17764.47 33

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

