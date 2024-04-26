Supreme Industries standalone net profit rises 1.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.77% to Rs 3007.88 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries rose 1.26% to Rs 314.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 310.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 3007.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2598.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.92% to Rs 1016.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 10134.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9201.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

