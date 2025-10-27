eClerx Services rallies as Q2 PAT jumps 31% YoY to Rs 183 cr

eClerx Services surged 5.93% to Rs 4,708.80 after its consolidated net profit rose 30.62% to Rs 183.19 crore on a 20.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,004.85 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 was at Rs 245 crore, up 30.42% from Rs 187.86 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 1,004.9 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, up 20.8% YoY from Rs 831.8 crore in the same period last year. In USD terms, operating revenue rose 16.9% YoY to USD 115.5 million from USD 98.8 million. Total revenue, including other income, stood at Rs 1,035.2 crore, reflecting a 22.6% YoY growth.

EBIT for the period was Rs 298.3 crore, up by 28.1% YoY and up by 27.1% QoQ, while EBITDA margin was at 28.8% in Q2 FY26. As of 30 September 2025, the total delivery headcount stood at 21,293, up 18% YoY. Separately, eClerx Services announced a buyback of up to 6,66,666 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 4,500 per share, aggregating to a total amount of Rs 300 crore. The buyback, approved by the companys board on 24 October 2025, will be conducted through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis in line with SEBIs Buyback Regulations. The buyback represents 21.08% and 13.80% of the companys total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on its standalone and consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025.

The company said 15% of the buyback will be reserved for small shareholders. The promoters and members of the promoter group have informed the Board that they will not participate in the buyback. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval through a special resolution via postal ballot and remote e-voting. As of October 17, 2025, the companys total paid-up share capital stood at 4.76 crore equity shares, with promoters holding 53.81%. eClerx Services is engaged in providing critical business operations services to global Fortune 500 clients, including several of the world's leading companies across financial services, cable and telecommunications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel and leisure, software, and high tech.