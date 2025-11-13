Supriya Lifescience standalone net profit rises 9.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.31% to Rs 199.83 crore

Net profit of Supriya Lifescience rose 9.27% to Rs 50.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.31% to Rs 199.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 166.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.199.83166.1036.3638.9674.9666.8168.3262.0750.4346.15

