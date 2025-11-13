Malu Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.59 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.84% to Rs 56.39 crore

Net Loss of Malu Paper Mills reported to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.84% to Rs 56.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.56.3964.70-5.57-1.44-6.25-3.61-7.62-4.90-5.59-3.67

