Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.19% to Rs 8.59 crore

Net loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 35.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.597.9439.3541.941.541.410.800.59-35.650.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News