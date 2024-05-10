Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.13% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.13% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 3.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

