Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 53.13% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.13% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 3.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.470.96 53 3.934.80 -18 OPM %4.082.08 -1.781.25 - PBDT0.060.02 200 0.070.06 17 PBT0.040.02 100 0.050.01 400 NP0.040.02 100 0.050.01 400

First Published: May 10 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

