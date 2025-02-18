Suraksha Diagnostic slips after CFO resigns

Suraksha Diagnostic declined 1.89% to Rs 281 after the company said that its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personal (KMP), Amit Saraf has resigned with effect from 15 February 2025.

The company stated, "Due to personal reasons, Amit Saraf, CFO and KMP of the company, has resigned from the services of the company w.e.f. 15.02.2025."

The shares of Suraksha Diagnostic entered the stock market on 6 December 2024. The scrip was listed at Rs 437, exhibiting a discount of 0.91% to the issue price of Rs 441.

Suraksha Diagnostic is a leading provider of integrated solutions in pathology and radiology testing, as well as medical consultation services, offering a seamless experience to customers through an extensive operational network.

The company reported a 32.25% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.15 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 4.65 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 14.83% YoY to Rs 59.51 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

