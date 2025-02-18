Volumes jump at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 9.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79123 shares

ABB India Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 February 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 9.41 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79123 shares. The stock dropped 2.12% to Rs.510.80. Volumes stood at 56012 shares in the last session.

ABB India Ltd registered volume of 51446 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11003 shares. The stock rose 3.53% to Rs.5,426.35. Volumes stood at 7785 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 25665 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11120 shares. The stock rose 0.61% to Rs.705.65. Volumes stood at 20448 shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 26032 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13645 shares. The stock increased 4.14% to Rs.713.70. Volumes stood at 14775 shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd notched up volume of 79556 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45456 shares. The stock rose 8.35% to Rs.7,629.25. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

