Surbhi Industries standalone net profit declines 80.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.16% to Rs 8.87 crore

Net profit of Surbhi Industries declined 80.88% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.16% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.8711.1119.3918.811.513.350.522.720.522.72

