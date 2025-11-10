SJVN to raise Rs 1000 cr via monetization of Natpha Jhakri HEP

The board of SJVN at its meeting held on 10 November 2025 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore through securitisation of balance future Revenue/Return on Equity (ROE) of Natpha Jhakri Hydro Electric Project (1,500 MW) for achievement of target for FY 2025-26 under the National Monetization Pipelines.

