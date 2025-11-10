Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Housing & Urban Development Corp. recommends Second Interim dividend

Board of Housing & Urban Development Corp. recommends Second Interim dividend

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Of Rs 1 per share

Housing & Urban Development Corp. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10 November 2025, inter alia, have recommended the Second Interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity Share (i.e. 10%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

