Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 2.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 38.85 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 2.36% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 38.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.38.8537.6818.7420.788.489.667.148.335.385.51

