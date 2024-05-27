Surya India standalone net profit rises 12157.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.08% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Surya India rose 12157.14% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1501.72% to Rs 9.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 4.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

