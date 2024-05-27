Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surya India standalone net profit rises 12157.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Surya India standalone net profit rises 12157.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 8.08% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Surya India rose 12157.14% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.08% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1501.72% to Rs 9.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 4.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.070.99 8 4.544.30 6 OPM %50.4728.28 -47.1438.14 - PBDT10.800.30 3500 12.371.65 650 PBT10.590.09 11667 11.520.80 1340 NP8.580.07 12157 9.290.58 1502

