Mistral Solutions wins Rs 90 cr order from Bharat Electronics

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
For supply of radar processing systems for the Arudhra Medium Powered Radar

AXISCADES Technologies' subsidiary Mistral Solutions has secured a large order from Bharat Electronics (BEL). The order entails design, development, and supply of eight Radar Processing Systems for the Arudhra Medium Powered Radar (MPR). With a gross order value of Rs 90 Crore, the systems will be delivered over a span of four years.

The MPR is an indigenous rotating active phased array multifunction 4D Radar capable of automatic detection and tracking of aerial targets ranging from slow-moving targets to combat aircraft. This order is a result of the long-standing effort by DRDO since 2012 to design and build an indigenous Radar, having subcontracted Mistral for the Design and Development of the RADAR Signal Processing system.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

