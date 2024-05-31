Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.08 75 0.661.40 -53 OPM %-200.00-1025.00 --71.21-27.14 - PBDT1.00-1.19 LP 0.68-0.68 LP PBT0.83-1.28 LP 0.18-1.11 LP NP2.66-2.67 LP 1.45-0.32 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

