Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryoday SFB soars after stellar Q4 business update

Suryoday SFB soars after stellar Q4 business update

Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suryoday Small Finance Bank zoomed 10.58% to Rs 185.50 after the bank reported 50% jump in total deposits to Rs 7,775 crore as on 31 March 2024 as against Rs 5,167 crore as on 31 March 2023.

The banks deposits are higher by 20% as compared with the base of Rs 6,484 crore as on 31 December 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CASA ratio was 20.1% as on 31 March 2024 as against 17.1% as on 31 March 2023 and 18.5% as on 31 December 2023.

Gross advances of the bank as on 31 March 2024 stood at Rs 8,650 crore, up 41% YoY and up 14% QoQ.

Collection Efficiency ratio was at 100.6% as on 31 March 2024 as against 102.2% as on 31 March 2023 and 100.1% as on 31 December 2023.

GNPA ratio was at 2.8% as on 31 March 2024 as against 3.1% as on 31 March 2023 and 2.9% as on 31 December 2023.

The banks management stated: The bank has witnessed robust growth in all performance parameters, both sequentially as well as on Y-on-Y basis.

The disbursements in FY24 stood at over Rs 6,900 crore as compared to Rs 5,083 crore in FY23 (Y-on-Y growth of 36%), on the back of a continued momentum in Vikas Loan as well as Retail Assets disbursements.

The bank is committed to building a strong retail liability book. The CASA Ratio has improved by 1.6% [from 18.5% to 20.1%] and the retail deposits grew by approximately Rs 800 crore on a Q-on-Q basis.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. The bank has a wide presence across 15 states and UTs across India through its 672 banking outlets, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 57.2 crore in Q3 FY24, which is sharply higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 18.1 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net total income increased by 42.3% YoY to Rs 297.6 crore during the period under review.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Suryoday Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 217.01% in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks edge higher

Procter &amp; Gamble Hygiene and Health Care update on changes in tax liability

Tata Motors inks MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt to set up vehicle manufacturing unit

Financials stocks edge higher

RBI Says Interest Rate On Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2028 Shall Be 7.72%

Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

INR Gains Modestly Amid Supportive Equities

K E C International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Angel One client base jumps in March'24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story