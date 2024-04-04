K E C International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd and Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 April 2024.

K E C International Ltd spiked 13.04% to Rs 823.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26347 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd surged 10.72% to Rs 652.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16247 shares in the past one month.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 10.55% to Rs 185.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64349 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd rose 10.31% to Rs 2148.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15018 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd advanced 9.35% to Rs 632.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16818 shares in the past one month.

