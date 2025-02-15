Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suzlon Energy announces restructuring of subsidiaries in Netherlands

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Suzlon Energy announced that Suzlon Energy B.V. (SEBV), The Netherlands and SE Blades Technology B.V. (SBT), The Netherlands (SEBV and SBT are hereinafter collectively referred to as the Transferor Companies), the wholly owned subsidiaries of AE Rotor Holdings B.V. (AERH or the Transferee Company), The Netherlands, a step down wholly owned subsidiary of Suzlon Energy have merged into AERH w.e.f. 14 February 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

