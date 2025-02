Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 37.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 33.88 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International declined 37.35% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 33.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.33.8833.1511.7514.482.633.521.863.252.133.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News