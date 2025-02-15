Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 39.38% to Rs 1371.20 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Films reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.38% to Rs 1371.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 983.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1371.20983.76 39 OPM %6.93-3.32 -PBDT99.3815.97 522 PBT46.05-46.39 LP NP4.11-19.43 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

