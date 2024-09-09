Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suzlon wins 1166 MW wind energy order from NTPC Green Energy

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Suzlon Group announced bagging Indiafs largest wind energy order from NTPC Green Energy (the renewables arm of Indiafs largest energy conglomerate NTPC) for 1166 MW. Suzlon will install a total of 370 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of S144 equipped with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at two projects of NTPC Renewable Energy (a wholly owned subsidiary of NGEL) and one project of IndianOil NTPC Green Energy (A group company of NGEL) in the state of Gujarat. This win takes Suzlonfs largest]ever cumulative order book close to 5 GW as of 03 September 2024.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, in Gujarat as well as undertake operations and maintenance services post]commissioning.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

