SVS Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 65.56% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of SVS Ventures reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 65.56% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.310.90 -66 OPM %58.06-5.56 -PBDT0.19-0.06 LP PBT0.18-0.07 LP NP0.16-0.07 LP

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

