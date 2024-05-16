Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Swadeshi Polytex declined 99.21% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 136.30% to Rs 82.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 123.86% to Rs 99.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

016.2199.2644.34091.4993.1391.970.1015.8599.1143.250.0615.8599.0643.230.1012.7182.3534.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News