Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Swadeshi Polytex declined 99.21% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 136.30% to Rs 82.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 123.86% to Rs 99.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales016.21 -100 99.2644.34 124 OPM %091.49 -93.1391.97 - PBDT0.1015.85 -99 99.1143.25 129 PBT0.0615.85 -100 99.0643.23 129 NP0.1012.71 -99 82.3534.85 136

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit rises 480.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Visagar Polytex standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit declines 67.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

PBM Polytex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Motherson Sumi Wiring India appoints directors

Godrej Consumer Products announces change in Business Head of GAUM

INR Settles Lower In Range Bound Moves

NSE SME IPO of Rulka Electricals subscribed 5.83 times

Go Digit General Insurance IPO subscribed 79%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story