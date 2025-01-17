Swaraj Engines announces change in senior management

Swaraj Engines has appointed Geeta Kharat (ICSI Membership No. ACS-51135) as Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 17 January 2025, in place of Rajesh Kumar Kapila. Geeta Kharat will also be Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel of the Company.

Rajesh Kumar Kapila (ICSI Membership No. ACS-9936) will continue as Company Secretary of the Company.

