Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 5.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 417.99 croreNet profit of Swaraj Engines rose 5.55% to Rs 43.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 417.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 399.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales417.99399.83 5 OPM %13.9313.80 -PBDT62.5459.69 5 PBT58.0355.05 5 NP43.1940.92 6
