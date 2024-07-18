Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 5.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 417.99 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 5.55% to Rs 43.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 417.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 399.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales417.99399.83 5 OPM %13.9313.80 -PBDT62.5459.69 5 PBT58.0355.05 5 NP43.1940.92 6

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

