Menon Bearings consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Menon Bearings consolidated net profit declines 14.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales rise 5.04% to Rs 57.69 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings declined 14.92% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.04% to Rs 57.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.6954.92 5 OPM %19.7122.52 -PBDT10.4911.79 -11 PBT8.239.71 -15 NP6.167.24 -15

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

