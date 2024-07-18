Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Andhra Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 380.23% to Rs 63.39 crore

Net Loss of Andhra Cements reported to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 380.23% to Rs 63.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.3913.20 380 OPM %-8.49-83.11 -PBDT-18.86-24.75 24 PBT-36.08-37.62 4 NP-23.59-24.66 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock market LIVE: Record highs; Sensex nears 81,500, up 700 pts; Nifty tests 24,800; IT shares lead

Local currency trade, exports, FTA will boost India-Russia commerce: GTRI

LIVE news: NEET-UG re-examination only if sanctity lost on large scale, says Supreme Court

Economists ask govt to bring FY25 fiscal deficit target down from 5.1%

Delhi fake cancer drugs case: How top hospitals became involved in the scam

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story