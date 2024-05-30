Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit declines 98.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit declines 98.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 171.25 crore

Net profit of Swarnsarita Jewels India declined 98.06% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 171.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.85% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 769.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 839.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales171.25151.83 13 769.69839.90 -8 OPM %0.934.07 -1.811.59 - PBDT0.424.39 -90 6.948.69 -20 PBT0.324.30 -93 6.618.41 -21 NP0.073.60 -98 4.796.29 -24

