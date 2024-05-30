Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit declines 98.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 171.25 croreNet profit of Swarnsarita Jewels India declined 98.06% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 171.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.85% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 769.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 839.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
