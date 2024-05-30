Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shukra Jewellery consolidated net profit declines 74.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Shukra Jewellery consolidated net profit declines 74.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales rise 87.88% to Rs 3.10 crore

Net profit of Shukra Jewellery declined 74.19% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.88% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 187.88% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.101.65 88 4.751.65 188 OPM %4.1918.18 -2.749.70 - PBDT0.130.36 -64 0.130.08 63 PBT0.110.33 -67 0.090.02 350 NP0.080.31 -74 0.060 0

