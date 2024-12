Swiggy launches One BLCK membership for its users

Swiggy today introduced One BLCK, an exclusive, invite-only membership for consumers seeking the highest level of convenience and service.

One BLCK is designed to deliver an elevated Swiggy experience. Members will enjoy faster deliveries on every food order, along with an On-Time Guarantee. When dining out, members can indulge in complimentary cocktails, drinks, or desserts. They will also benefit from access to Swiggy's top customer care agents for personalized, priority support.

One BLCK members will also enjoy all the benefits of the current Swiggy One membership, including unlimited free deliveries on both food delivery and Instamart, as well as exclusive member-only discounts on food delivery and Dineout.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News